Rajaraman Sundaram is Business Head – Colors Tamil

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 has announced the appointment of Rajaraman Sundaram as Business Head, Colors Tamil. He will report to Rajesh Iyer, Head – Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujrati Clusters), Viacom18.

Speaking about the appointment, Iyer said: “Since launch of Colors Tamil, the channel has been on an exceptional journey – being the youngest challenger brand in a region that is known to be India’s most rewarding regional broadcast market. Having built a distinct identity for ourselves, we now look forward to kickstart the next phase of our growth. Raja, with his extensive experience across the entire value chain of broadcast entertainment, is aptly suited to lead Colors Tamil into its next phase.”

On his new role Sundaram added: “I am elated to join the leadership team at Colors Tamil. Colors Tamil has been a pioneer in bringing breakthrough content that continue to engage and entertain Tamil viewers across the globe and I’m looking forward to strengthening the channel’s overall value proposition and drive it to greater heights.”