Quickheal launches its first TVC in Tamil

16 Sep,2021

By our Staff

Quick Heal Technologies, the cybersecurity company, has launched its first ever regional TVC in Tamil. The ad features actors Robo Shankar, Papri Ghosh and Imman Annachi. The TVC was conceptualised and created by Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.

Speaking on the TVC, Shankar.B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media said: “This project is very important for us, we sincerely thank team Quickheal and Dr.Kailash Katkar for the trust imposed on us, they were exuberant when we shared with them some data points on how southern India behaves vs the rest. They were also convinced strongly that Southern India doesn’t embrace just TVC’s dubbed in Regional Languages.”