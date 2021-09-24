PRAG bags mandate for Digital India Corp

24 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Public Relations and Advocacy Group (PRAG), a Gurugram -ased start-up, has bagged the mandate of social media and Public Relations management for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India’s Digital India Corporation (DIC) and National E-Governance Division (NEGD).

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Gautam, Founder, and CEO, PRAG, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to partner with DIC and NEGD on their mission to fulfill PM Modi’s vision of Digital India. Designing campaigns, handling social media, and marketing digital ideas into traditional arenas has been one of our USPs from the very beginning. We are hopeful of lifting it further up with this association. We have been able to undertake and execute big works because of our passionate team at PRAG. They are not just a source of our professional expertise but have also been a guiding light in coming up with new ideas and initiatives”