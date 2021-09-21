Pitchfork to partner Intellimation

21 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Intellimation Market Services Ltd (Intellimation.ai), an Enterprise AI company that uses its proprietary natural language processing and machine learning methods in the BFSI sector, has hired Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP to drive its strategic communication. Pitchfork Partners’ initiatives will support Intellimation.ai’s business growth and strengthen its brand narrative.

Said Har Pulak Bahadur, CEO, Intellimation.ai: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) products will fundamentally alter the way in which businesses are set-up and conducted. This trend will continue, especially due to the increasing adoption of AI as an operational backbone. We are in the early stages of a fourth industrial revolution! At this stage, brand communication is critical, and I am positive that Pitchfork Partners’ expertise will play a key role in our success.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We are honoured to assist Intellimation.ai in transforming the operations landscape of financial institutions. It’s a privilege to be part of its journey in India.”