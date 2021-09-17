Pi Datametrics appoints Ventes

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Pi Datametrics, a UK-based marketing technology solution that enables corporations to significantly increase market visibility and drive sales through organic search, has appointed Ventes Avenues as its exclusive representative for the India market.

Said Sam Silverwood-Cope, Director, Pi Datametrics: “We’re really excited to work with the smart team at Ventes Avenues. We’ve found that in all the markets we’ve entered, the very best partners are the ones who want to disrupt, to challenge the hegemony and to have an entrepreneurial spirit to succeed. Ventes Avenue fits this profile ideally. Pi was not built to replicate the quick, generic and simple solutions in the marketplace. It was built to deal with the strategic issues that face a business looking to grow its organic search performance. We’ve found that large Indian corporations with big ambitions are no longer satisfied with using the same plug-and-play software that is also used by sole traders and freelancers. Our enterprise grade SEO solution is a perfect match for these businesses.”

Added Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO, Ventes Avenues: “Our partnership with Pi Datametrics marks another milestone for Ventes Technology Solutions. We are extremely confident that this platform will help brands to make strategic decisions while building on their business intelligence data. Pi Datametrics will change the marketing technology space in India and help brands with insightful data. We are happy to be associated with the Pi team and look forward to doing some great work together.”