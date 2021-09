Pepper Interactive names Vishesh Verma as Prez

27 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Pepper Interactive Communications has appointed Vishesh Verma as President – India Operations to strengthen the leadership team and support the company’s expansion.

In this role, Verma will provide strategic counsel to existing clients, drive growth by acquiring new businesses, enhance client relationships, internal operations and supervise key accounts. In addition, he will play a crucial role in the consultancy’s business operations and growth plan in Western and Northern India.

Verma, a TEDx speaker, was most recently associated with Enterr10 Television as Consulting Head of Marketing and Communications, and earlier at Viacom18 as Director of Marketing & Communications. He carries over two decades of experience in communications and public relations, business strategy, stakeholder advocacy, and brand management.