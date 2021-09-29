Ogilvy launches calorie app for ICICI Lombard

29 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

ICICI Lombard introduced a new campaign to unveil its new feature ‘Cal Scan’ on its signature health and wellness app ‘IL TakeCare’. The new digital campaign highlights the newly launched ‘Cal Scan’ (calorie scan) feature in its IL TakeCare App, designed to track one’s calorie intake and recommend healthy calorie count and tips. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, ICICI Lombard’s Creative agency, the ad films are being promoted across ICICI Lombard’s social media assets and digital platforms.

Said Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director at ICICI Lombard General Insurance: “While the pandemic has turned people towards a holistically healthy lifestyle, it is equally important to add the element of measurement to all our health endeavours. Considering the significant increase in the usage of wellness and health-oriented apps recently, we have introduced this new feature of ‘Calorie Scan’, which will act as a counter and encourage the user to stick to their recommended calorie budget. ICICI Lombard aims to offer not only comprehensive coverage to our consumers but also innovative solutions to them, thereby serving as a partner in the customer’s wellness journey.”

Added Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab, Executive Creative Directors, Ogilvy Mumbai: “The ICICI Lombard World Heart Day campaign has had a long history of great work aimed at making people conscious of the challenges to their good health. This year, we sought to open a new chapter by going a step further and joining them in their journey towards holistic wellness. Not just by helping them count their calories, but giving them tips on how to burn them and stay fit on a regular basis too.”