Nikunj Dalmia is also Managing Editor of ET Now Swadesh

27 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Times Network has named Nikunj Dalmia as Managing Editor of its soon-to-be-launched Hindi business news channel, ET Now Swadesh. In his new role, Dalmia will lead all editorial decisions and oversee the management of the channel besides continuing his current role as Managing Editor of the ET Now where he also hosts the key The Market and Closing Trades shows.

Commenting on the development, MK Anand, MD & CEO Times Network said: “Nikunj is a network stalwart and has played a pivotal role in nourishing and growing ET Now since its inception. In the Indian business journalist community, he is peerless with a reputation built on in-depth knowledge of financial markets, businesses and micro and macro-economic trends. Nikunj has been instrumental in shaping and sustaining ET Now’s market leadership. True to our motto, Rise With India, ET Now has delivered breakthrough stories that has redefined the Indian economic landscape and is the preferred choice of the country’s top policy-makers, corporates and business news viewers. We are thrilled at the launch of our second Hindi news offering, ET Now Swadesh and I am confident Nikunj will lead this new mandate to its glory and success, and further raise the bar for the Hindi business news category.”

Commenting on his new role, Dalmia added: “I am really excited to take on this new mantle and look forward to working with a talented and determined team of journalists and crew. With a unique content offering that is focussed on empowering viewers with the knowledge that will enable them to be part of India’s growth story, ET Now Swadesh will sharply differentiate itself from other players in the Hindi business news category.”