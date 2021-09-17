Neeman’s footwear launches sneakers with 100% recycled PET bottles

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Neeman’s, a footwear brand that uses natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre, has launched of ‘ReLive Knits’, a shoe made with 100% recycled PET Bottles. A digital film was curated with Bhumi Pednekar, Mandira Bedi and Samantha Prabhu for the launch. The videos highlight the ethos of Neeman’s and its latest collection.

Said Taran Chhabra, Founder, Neeman’s: “We are delighted to give India ReLive Knits, a unique shoe that is made with 100% recycled PET bottles. With this planet-friendly collection, we have taken another significant step towards creating footwear that cares for the environment without compromising comfort and style. As per the research by Quantis, a sustainability consulting group, sneaker production accounts for 1.4% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. In stark contrast, each pair of the ReLive Knits is made with 8 PET bottles, and so far, we have recycled more than 1 million plastic bottles for this new sustainable collection. We are determined to change how Indians wear shoes, one step at a time.”