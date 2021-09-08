Navneet celebrates diamond jubilee

07 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Navneet Education Limited is celebrating 60 years with ‘Progress Limitless’, a digital campaign to commemorate the milestone. The campaign is conceptualised by The Minimalist and produced by Pragaur Films.

Speaking on the milestone, Devish Gala, Head of Branding Navneet Education Limited said: “Navneet Education Limited has always been the most trusted brand across Indian households. It is the most loved brand across generations, from grandparents to parents to children. We are extremely thrilled and excited to show how far we have come from a small store to being a trusted brand in the nation. With each passing decade, we have evolved with a legacy of more than 3 generations managing the business. We the Navneet family look forward to keeping the nostalgic feel of the brand for many more decades to come. The brand heartily thanks every member who has been a part of our journey and always supported and helped the brand”.