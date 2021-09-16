MullenLowe aces at Jay Chiat 2021

16 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

MullenLowe Lintas Group picked up two Golds and an honourable mention for its work on Lifebuoy and Wheel, respectively at 4A’s Jay Chiat Awards,. It is the only agency from India to win at 4A’s Jay Chiat Awards this year held as a virtual event on September 13, 2021.

Said Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “4A’s Jay Chiat finds global acclaim and is possibly the toughest strategy award to win. It is a privilege for MullenLowe Lintas Group, India to have won it six times, something very few agencies in the world can boast of. The twin Gold wins for Lifebuoy this year is a great endorsement for the purpose-led work we believe in driving for our brands. A big thank you to our clients at Unilever for wholeheartedly partnering us in our vision for the brand. Kudos also to our colleagues at MullenLowe Singapore, MullenLowe Salt and Weber Shandwick for supporting the ‘H is for Handwashing’ campaign. An honourable mention for another of our strong purpose-led work, the “Ghar se career” project for Wheel is also very encouraging and spurs us to do better.”

Added Sagar Kapoor and Prateek Bhardwaj, CCOs, Lowe Lintas added: “As Lintas, we have always been a passionate practitioner of purpose-led brand-building. While one campaign is of a global scale and the other focuses on the local insights, both have an element of purpose at their core, that has resulted in success for the brands in the marketplace as well as with the audience. Both these brands are super active in their ‘brand do’ and shall continue to do so regardless of awards and rewards.”