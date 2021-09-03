Mullen Lintas creates new TVC for SBI Life

By Our Staff

SBI Life Insurance has released a new TVC #TermInsuranceKaLevelUp, that showcases the inherent need for a term insurance that ‘levels-up’ as one progress through life’s prominent moments. The campaign has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas and features artist Vijay Verma.

Said Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life: “The #TermInsuranceKaLevelUp film is an attempt to let consumers relive the ‘level-up’ moments of their life and subtly remind them of the intrinsic need to also ‘level-up’ their financial safeguards, as they achieve life’s prominent moments. With a deeper understanding of today’s consumers, who believe in living-in-the-moment as they progress in life, we’ve been able to identify the need to prioritise financial safeguards as life goes along. The film subtly highlights the unique features of SBI Life eShield Next plan, which is designed to let consumer cherish life’s significant milestones, while providing customized options to ‘level-up’ one’s insurance coverage simultaneously.”

Added Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas: “SBI Life’s eShield Next is an adaptable term insurance that enables customers Level Up their financial security to match with their life milestones. This resonates with the need of today’s individuals who place family goals at par with their own personal success. The narrative starring Vijay Verma traces a beautiful journey of a man reflecting on his material achievements and starting a family. These Level Ups would be challenging if not for the ease of adjusting the eShield Next plan to their new level of life, easing their journey onwards and upwards.”