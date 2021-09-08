Mullen Lintas campaign launching HDFC Ergo

07 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

HDFC Ergo General Insurance, the leading private sector general insurance company, has recently launched Optima Secure, a new health insurance product that seeks to redefine the value that customers get from their insurance plan. Mullen Lintas Mumbai has conceived an integrated advertising campaign to launch it.

Commenting on the campaign, Mehmood Mansoori, President Shared Services and Online Business said: “The global pandemic has reiterated uncertainty that surrounds one’s health & the importance of having adequate health insurance. The need of the hour is to bring products which helps customers not only in present but also takes care of their future & addressed their pain points during claims. We at HDFC Ergo have always believed in providing innovative solutions to our customers. Optima Secure has been introduced with unique features that are never seen before in the industry. Therefore, with this campaign, we aim to communicate the unique benefits offered by Optima Secure policy in a simple yet entertaining way. We are confident that the campaign will motivate the customers to choose a policy that offers such wide-ranging benefits while providing a great value for money.”

Talking about the campaign idea, Azazul Haque and Garima Khandelwal, CCOs at Mullen Lintas added: “The benefits given by HDFC Ergo’s Optima secure were never seen before benefits in the category of Health Insurance. So we needed to deliver it in a never seen before way. Reason why we decided to have extremely clutter breaking execution. Be it the stories or the backdrops, we chose something never seen before. From Aliens to Ghost stories, everything about this campaign is never seen before. Just like the benefits offered by the product.”

The campaign is already live across multiple mediums including outdoor, radio and digital.