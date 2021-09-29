MTV & Ogilvy launch initiative for Alzheimer’s Disease

29 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

MTV in collaboration with Ogilvy has launched Memory Karaoke – an initiative to help those living with early Alzheimer’s to cope with memory loss. Emphasising how ‘Forgetting Isn’t Funny’, Memory Karaoke, a custom-created karaoke will feature four foot-tapping songs on https://www.mtvmemorykaraoke.com, based on commonly forgotten information by those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Said Anshul Ailawadi – Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18: “Music is nothing less than manna for one and all. MTV Memory Karaoke elevates this very role of music to a higher plane by making a small yet significant difference to the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. We at MTV are humbled by the opportunity to be a part of this initiative.”

Added Vidya Shenoy, an integrative therapist and dementia care specialist who is the Secretary-General of ARDSI: “Music is a therapeutic tool for the mind, body and soul. Memory Karaoke will be an enjoyable, assistive aid for those with early Alzheimer’s to Retain. Reminisce. Recall.”

Elaborating on their idea, Akshay Seth, Group Creative Director, and Chinmay Raut, Senior Creative Director at Ogilvy Mumbai, said, “Growing up, we’ve all experienced how retaining new information would become easier whenever it was set to a tune. With the same being true for those with early Alzheimer’s, we wanted to create a platform where tracks could be customized by the family member by entering important information of the affected member as lyrics. Memory Karaoke offers personalized songs for both to practice daily, resulting in better retention and recall over time. The mission is to introduce an enjoyable, daily ritual that takes away the frustration and helps the caregiver and the person with early Alzheimer’s to eventually sing in a manner comfortable to them.”