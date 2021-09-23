Motivator wins mandate for Spexmojo eyewear

23 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Spexmojo, an online eyewear marketplace and a venture of GKB Hitech and Shivkumar Janardhanan, former CEO of Essilor India, has appointed Motivator as its integrated media partner.

Shobit Gupta, Promoter Director, Spexmojo Technologies, said that the idea that Spexmojo is implementing will revolutionise the optical industry in many ways, from sourcing quality products to dispensing the choice of the consumers in a no-compromise purchase journey. Working with a well-known professional agency like Motivator, will bring about world class creativity and effectiveness in communication of this new idea.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator said: “We are delighted to onboard SpexMojo into our portfolio. At Motivator, we are continuously honing our expertise to cater to the needs of emerging brands. There is a mutual alignment of ambitions as SpexMojo drives towards becoming India’s largest eyewear discovery platform. We look forward to help fuel their growth journey”