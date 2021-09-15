Mirchi rebrands storytelling platform to Mirchi Mehfil

14 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Mirchi, eka Radio Mirchi, has announced the relaunch of its spoken word and storytelling platform Mirchi Scribbled as Mirchi Mehfil.

Said Prashant Panday, Managing Director & CEO, Mirchi: “Mirchi always strives to provide entertainment through its multi-platform and multi-format content hub; thereby enabling and creating an ecosystem for talented individuals across art forms. Through Mirchi Scribbled we have built a large community of spoken word artists with a huge, ever-growing subscriber base. With a growing community of artists that cut across storytelling formats like Shayari, poems as well as spoken word, we are excited to relaunch Mirchi Scribbled as Mirchi Mehfil. Through this property, we aim to build a platform for budding niche artists and amplify their voice in mainstream entertainment.”