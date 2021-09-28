Mindshare launches Pujo campaign for Sunlight detergent

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Sunlight, the detergent brand, has announced the launch of its new initiative ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ to support Bengal’s local handloom weavers.

Commenting on the initiative, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director – Home Care, HUL, said: “Since time immemorial, handlooms have been a part of local culture in West Bengal and many of these weavers who have been adding colours in our lives since generations have been hit hard by the pandemic. We are delighted to launch ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’, an initiative which will provide the community with a platform to showcase their magical art and talent and bring them at our fingertips. This initiative is a small step towards bringing back colours to the lives of these weavers and their families.”

Added Ajay Mehta, Head Content Partnership and Experiential, Mindshare: “For an iconic brand like Sunlight being weaved into the local culture of its bastion market is a key unlock to build a strong connect with its target audience. The campaign ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ allows us to beautifully bring alive the brands values & purpose by standing for the betterment of the Weaver community in Bengal. A humble attempt to bring back colours into the lives of the local weavers of West Bengal.”