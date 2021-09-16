Media Marketing Compliance hires Shubhra Kakkar as MD

By Our Staff

Media Marketing Compliance, the independent global marketing compliance consultancy, has appointed Shubhra Kakkar as Managing Director. She will be launching an office in India, based in Mumbai.

In her previous role as VP of Marcomms at Firm Decisions, she led media and creative agency audit and advisory projects. Before working in auditing, she held roles at Edelman India and The Practice – Porter Novelli, advising Hewlett Packard, LinkedIn, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Commenting on the appointment, Media Marketing Compliance CEO, Stephen Broderick, said: “We continue to receive demand from global clients to include India in its audit programs. It has increasingly become a key market, boasting year on year growth in marketing spend for some time, but it is one with complex practices and a need for greater transparency. Shubhra and I have worked together previously, and I am delighted she is joining us to launch a permanent office in India. It will help us sustain existing client relationships in that market, build new ones, and to work closely with organisations such as the Indian Society of Advertisers.”

Added Kakkar: “Earlier this year, both Dentsu and Magna predicted that ad spend in India is set to grow faster than any other global region in 2021/22. It is a crucial time for our clients to ensure that this investment is properly managed, and we want to become known for bringing transparency to a fascinating, rapidly developing market. I am pleased to be joining Media Marketing Compliance and their growing global team.”