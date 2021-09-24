McCann films new campaign for Moov

24 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Moov, tpain relief creahe m brand, launched its new campaign- ‘Zindagi Ke Beech Dard Na Aaye.’ The two films for the two brand variants – Moov and Moov Strong aim to inspire women across ages to pursue their dreams and aspirations where body pain will not be a deterrent in any way.

Said Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt: “Since its launch, Moov ads have been focused on women who would stop at nothing, no matter what challenges or pain they encounter in their path to reach and fulfil their ambitions. This campaign yet again is a celebration of women and families who stand by each other and come back ‘Strong’er despite any hurdles that they may face. While our products can be effectively used by any individual experiencing pain, our ads in a small way pay a tribute to all those women who constantly do that extra bit to make their own dreams and the dreams of their loved ones come true.”

Added Kapil Batra, Creative Head, Delhi, McCann Worldgroup: “Moov has always believed that pain should never come in the way of our pursuits. Continuing with this thought, our new campaign is an ode to today’s woman, who would like to chase goals come what may. The two stories capture this and shows how Moov enables our women protagonists to live their life just the way they want to, i.e. being unstoppable.”