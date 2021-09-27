Lowe Lintas creates Pujo campaign for Tanishq

27 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Tanishq has launched a new campaign this Durga Pujo. conceptualised by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas, the Pujo campaign, ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’, celebrates the spirit of Pujo and is an ode to all Bengali master karigors of Tanishq.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said: “Pujo is a festival that is as much about adorning the festivities as it is about adorning ourselves and our relationships. ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’, celebrates relationships in an endearing and heartwarming manner in the midst of all the festivities. It showcases our new collection ‘Shaaj’, an exquisite artistry from our Karigors who truly are the pride of Tanishq. We hope our traditional Bengali designs in gold brought to life by our master Karigors, will adorn the Durgas of today and add a little more sparkle to your Pujo celebrations as we offer our prayers to Maa Durga together.”

Added Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas: “In the year gone by and the unprecedented times we are living in, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate tradition and the bring alive the spirit of rejuvenation of the human spirit during the Pujo festival, one that transforms all of Bengal into an artists’ canvas. This Pujo, Tanishq celebrates all the creators who bring Pujo alive, with a collection of unparalleled beauty created by our Bengali karigors.”