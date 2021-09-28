L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Noorbanu Qureshi as VP

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its operations in North India and has bought on board Noorbanu Qureshi as Vice President. Qureshi will be based out of New Delhi and report in to Atin Wahal, EVP (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Commenting on her appointment, Wahal said: “We welcome Noor to the ever growing team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Delhi. With her on board I have my team ready for the next chapter of growth in Delhi. I have seen Noor grow professionally and admire her resilience to deliver and ability to grasp the client’s issues at hand. She is a solution provider at heart and that’s the best quality one can have in today’s ever demanding environment. I look forward to her partnership and wishing her a lot of success.”

On joining the agency and her mandate ahead, Qureshi added: “I am delighted to join L&K Saatchi & Saatchi at this exciting point in the transformational journey of the agency. What struck me the most is that the entrepreneurial spirit and how the agency is able to provide one stop solutions to its clients with the ‘power of one’ approach. I look forward to working with Atin and a great journey ahead.”