Lionsgate promotes Shreya Channa

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Global content firm Lionsgate has announced Shreya Channa as Vice President, Head of People Office, to be a part of the expansion for South Asia and emerging markets of Asia. She will be reporting to Lionsgate Managing Director Rohit Jain.

Said Jain: “At Lionsgate, we believe that people are the differentiating secret recipe and soul of an organisation, we work everyday to build a culture of creativity and continuous learning. Shreya’s acumen and expertise will help us to supercharge the next era of Lionsgate in the region.”