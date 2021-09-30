Leo Burnett rolls out new TVC for Macho Sporto

30 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Macho Sporto, the men’s innerwear brand, has launched a new TVC featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and promoted by media agency Madison Media Omega; the Macho Sporto campaign films consist of three films.

Said Navinn Seksaria, MD of JG Hosiery, parent company of Macho Sporto: “We are reviving our iconic campaign, ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’, with a modern and trendier avatar of our brand, Macho Sporto. Although we are advertising men’s underwear, the campaign is centred around a young and confident woman who is empowered enough to gaze at a man she feels attracted to. Breaking patriarchal stereotypes, the campaign intends to highlight how today’s women don’t hesitate in making the first move. What better than a male underwear brand to convey this message and begin a fresh conversation.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett added: “Through our campaign Yeh toh bada Toing Hai 2.0 – we wanted to address and break regressive old fashioned gender stereotypes. Typically innerwear brands portray conventional male dominant imagery, but our films depict a role reversal where we normalize and make the woman in control. This is probably the first time where a men’s wear brand is showing a woman taking the lead. The films are light hearted and have the brands signature tongue-in-cheek humour with Vicky and Rashmika playing their onscreen roles perfectly.”