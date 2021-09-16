Koda Mktg is Most Admired Young Agency

16 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Koda Integrated Marketing Services bagged a gold in the Grand Prix category as the Most Admired Agency for Content Creation (less than 3 years) at the ACEF Content Marketing and Content Creators Awards 2021. Koda is a specialist content marketing agency focused on creating content for the B2B and SaaS tech industry.

Talking about the win, Tuhina Anand, Founder, Koda Integrated Marketing Services said: “This is a great affirmation for an agency like ours which operates in a niche space. It’s been two years since our inception and the recognition at ACEF from the stalwarts of the industry tells us that we are headed in the right direction. We live in an age of content abundance. However, there is a lack of maturity when it comes to writing content for B2B and SaaS players. This is also an industry where the right kind of content marketing has a direct impact on the RoI. This makes content a critical tool in the marketing mix for companies operating in this space. We at Koda are trying to address this gap with our well-crafted and deeply researched pieces.” Anand was a part of the MxMindia founding team.