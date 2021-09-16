Kinnect celebrates 10th anniv

16 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Like MxM, digital agency Kinnect too is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month. The agency reports adding 23 clients including Amazon Groceries, Amazon Devices, Amazon Fashion, Amazon miniTV, and Amazon Great Indian Festival from the Amazon ecosystem. Adding to its P&G portfolio of Ariel, Tide, and Old Spice, it now also manages the digital mandates of Pampers and Charlie Banana. Kinnect has also solidified its relationship with Zydus Wellness, earlier handled Everyuth Naturals and Complan, recently added Sugar Free from their gamut. Other additions include Monster Energy, Brillon SC Johnson, Vistara, and RPSG Group’s Too Yumm!.

Kinnect’s media planning and buying vertical – Media Kinnect – too was bolstered with new client additions. The list comprises fashion brands like Peter England, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, The Collective, and Louis Philippe from Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL) and other prominent brands Coursera, TVS Motors, and Polycab.

Notes a communique: “Kinnect continues to evolve and is always on the lookout for great talent. In light of the recent wins, it has accelerated hiring across geographies. Through its #HiringMarathon, the agency looks to hire over 100 professionals for numerous positions across various verticals.”