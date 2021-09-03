Kia cars launch new campaign

03 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Kia India, the South Korean based automobile manufacturer, has launched a seven-film digital campaign – ‘If only everything in life was like a Kia!’ showcasing how the features of Kia cars provide inspiring experiences.

Speaking about the campaign, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said: “We entered India with the promise to offer a unique combination of value and premiumness to our patrons. The acceptance we have received over the course of two years of operations in India testifies that we are moving in the right direction. Today, not only the product but also the experience is a growing differentiator in a brand’s success. With segment-leading products in our portfolio and offering a superlative ownership experience, we have rightfully established Kia as a mobility solutions provider brand that aims to simplify our customer’s life. Through our latest digital campaign, we want to highlight this amazing ownership journey that we offer to our discerning new age customers. It is a reflection of our never-ending efforts towards fulfilling this promise, and I would like to dedicate it to our over three lakhs Kia customers who have kept their trust in the brand and made it one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country. Like our previous campaigns, these films also strike the right balance between simplistic, relatable, yet creative communication to deliver a strong message. I am sure that this campaign, too, will leave a lasting impression and secure a unique position in the heart of our target audience.”