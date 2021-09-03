Just Dial appoints Abhishek Roy as Head of PR

03 Sep,2021

Just Dial has appointed Abhishek Roy as the Head of PR. In this role, Roy will lead the PR function offering communications counsel to the executive team, business units, and the functional areas. Prior to this Roy was the Senior Communications Manager with Magicbricks.

Said Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial: “We welcome Abhishek on board as we embark on a journey to create an exciting future for Just Dial. Abhishek will be responsible for driving the brand’s PR strategies. He brings with him a perspective of managing communications programs for corporations across a variety of online businesses.”