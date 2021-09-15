Jockey releases 8 new films

By Our Staff

Jockey India has released eight new product films across its digital platforms, announcing the next leg of the #BrasAsVersatileAsIAm campaign.

Notes a communique: “The product films showcase the essence of different moods and needs of a woman that are as versatile as she is. Jockey India last week launched the first phase of the #BrasAsVersatileAsIAm campaign – ‘Jockey Knows Me’ with a 30-second TVC across multiple channels that showcased how every woman is unique and versatile in her way.”