Insurance Dekho launches new campaign

27 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Insurance Dekho, an Insurtech start-up company, has announced its new integrated campaign to underline the significance of investing in various kinds of insurance – health insurance, life insurance, motor insurance, etc. The company has onboarded actor and OTT star, Jitendra Kumar, as brand ambassador in the latest campaign.

Said Ankit Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Insurance Dekho: “Our focus is on ensuring that insurance reaches people in Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities where we noted varying apprehensions about insurance. Educating the people on the importance of insurance and ease of investment is essential. At the same time, our campaign also encourages them to become insurance advisors (POSP) at zero cost to them.”