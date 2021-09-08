Indian marketers embrace change and prioritise customer: Salesforce Research

06 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, has released the seventh edition of its ‘State of Marketing’ report based on a survey of over 8,200 marketing leaders worldwide. The report is focused on understanding the shifts in marketing strategies, priorities, challenges and the trajectory of marketing’s digital transformation future with the recent economic and social changes.

Said Yashdeep Vaishnav, RVP, Digital Experience, Salesforce India: “Over the course of a little more than a year, marketers in India have navigated changes in customer behaviour that normally occur over years. The insights in this year’s State of Marketing report provide a good benchmark for what’s changed, what’s consistent, and where the art and science of marketing goes from here.”