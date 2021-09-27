IAA Leadership awards presented

27 Sep,2021

By our Staff

The International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter announced the winners for the eighth edition of the IAA Leadership Awards in Mumbai on Friday. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was chief guest. The association inducted senor mediaperson and former President Raj Nayak into the IAA Hall of Fame for “investing a lifetime in the marcom industry and for his sterling role in directing the India Chapter of IAA towards its ongoing role in being the voice of sustainability”.

Said IAA President, Megha Tata: “It is so rewarding to see the best in the business taking the time to be here and accepting these awards. While we were planning the awards for 2021 we wanted to highlight leaders that have established new age businesses.”

Other prominent recipients were: Bobby Pawar (Creative Agency Leader of the Year), Nandini Dias (Media Agency Leader of the Year), N P Singh (Media Person of the Year), Raj Kamal Jha (Editor of the Year) and Palki Sharma Upadhyay (TV Anchor of the Year). Actor and Film Producer Anil Kapoor received the IAA Brand Endorser of the Year.

Winner List – Leadership Awards 2021