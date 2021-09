Hrithik Roshan features in TVC for Pristyn Care

21 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Pristyn Care, a surgery-focused healthcare brand, announced the first phase of its ‘Surgery Matlab Pristyn Care’ TV and digital campaign which is launched with the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The ad film titled ‘Surgery Mein Care’ features Hrithik Roshan.

It is conceptualised by BBDO, directed by Siddharth Anand, and shot by Anil Mehta, with music by Clinton Cerejo.

Commenting on the launch, Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, said: “Since our inception in 2018, we have grown tremendously with presence across multiple cities of India. Our objective as a patient-first organization has stayed at the core during this growth and with our new campaign, ‘Surgery Matlab Pristyn Care’, starring Hrithik Roshan, we are intending to take this ethos and core-belief to people across the country. This campaign on IPL aims to make Pristyn Care the preferred choice of minimally-invasive surgery in India”.