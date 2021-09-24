Grapes Digital creates awareness videos for Eicher Trucks

24 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Eicher Trucks and Buses has called for better sensitisation of truck and bus drivers towards the fuel used in the vehicle. In a bid to raise awareness towards adulterated fuel and perceiving drivers as an important stakeholder, Eicher has come up with a digital campaign underlining the benefits of using unadulterated diesel.

The brand has released a series of three animated videos targeting the truck driver community. The campaign has been executed and conceptualised by Grapes Digital.

Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, COO and Strategy Head, Grapes Digital, said: “The motive behind this campaign is to change the mindset of truck drivers who opt for mixed diesel that can have dire consequences on the engine and environment as well. It is necessary to make sure that the oil used is pure and in good condition. In case there is debris in the diesel, it will directly impact the performance of the vehicle. We want to initiate a positive dialogue among the truck drivers through the campaign.