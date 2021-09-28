Gozoop wins mandate for TradeSmart

28 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Gozoop has won the creative and social media mandate for TradeSmart, discount broking services. Gozoop will be responsible to build communities and recognition through the brand Social Media with impactful creative assets.

Said Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart: “We believe that technology can rule the world today and building a community would be seamless with a Digital-First Approach. Gozoop will be a great partner for this slant to add on to our digital communications strategy. We look forward to move towards greater opportunities in the coming year with Gozoop’s expertise. ”

Added Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop: “Gozoop has a proven track-record in building new-age businesses. With an integrated creative plus digital mandate we are in a unique position to help TradeSmart win in this new world. We look forward to #BreakingTheBox with them.