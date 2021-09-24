Gozoop appoints Yash Bendkhale as CD

24 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Leading digital first integrated agency Gozoop has appointed Yash Bendkhale as Creative Director. He will report to Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations.

Commenting on the appointment Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said: “Yash has deep understanding of integrated communication with his mainline and digital experience. We welcome Yash to the team and look forward to championing conversations that leave an impact in the mind of people.”