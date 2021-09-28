Gopa Menon is Digital Head at Mindshare

By Our Staff

Mindshare India has today announced the appointment of Gopa Menon as the Digital Head, South Asia. In this role, Menon will be responsible for managing the agency’s full service digital offerings and help existing and new clients transform their digital processes, digital marketing strategies, brand building and ROI driven marketing outcomes.

Menon comes with a rich and vast experience of close to 18 years in driving digital transformation for brands across the region. He was last with Isobar, the Dentsu agency as COO. Interestingly, Vinod Thadani, Menon’s predecessor has moved to Dentsu as Chief Digital Officer and MD of iProspect.

Said Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer, Mindshare South Asia: “Gopa brings with him in depth knowledge and diverse digital expertise. We are confident that Gopa will play a pivotal role as we accompany our clients in elevating business outcomes through our unique addressable media stack.”

Added Menon: “With the digital growth and evolution today, there are a lot of opportunities in store for brands to explore and accordingly revamp their digital tactics. I am incredibly thrilled & happy to be part of the Mindshare & the purple family, its sort of home coming for me and as Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of “Acceleration”, “Outcomes” & Good growth, I am really looking forward to working with the teams here at Mindshare to shape the continued phase of growth & transformation for its clients.”

Menon will be based out of Gurugram and will report to Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer, Mindshare South Asia.