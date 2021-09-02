Good News Today to launch on Sept 5

By Our Staff

The India Today Group is all set to launch a 24×7 news channel called ‘Good News Today’ from September 5.

Said Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group: “I am delighted to introduce Good News Today into the lives of our viewers. Coming off a challenging year, the world needs to come together to unite in stories of human triumph. We all need a source of encouragement and the unique ability to see the good. This is a channel with a heart full of optimism and helps you tune into a Good News Wali Smile”.

Adds a communique: “There is no way to change the daily news cycle, but Good News Today is committed to changing the perspectives around it, by infusing refreshing narratives that allow for a more holistic view of the world- khabar nahi badalte, nazar badalte hain! As India is in its 75th year of independence, the India Today Group considers it a duty and privilege to serve its citizens and to mirror their spirit, hope and determination. We welcome the new source of inspiration in GNT (Good News Today), especially after a challenging and difficult year owing to the pandemic. The news channel with an affirmative leaning- Good News Today rests on the motto of ‘acchi khabar, sacchi khabar’- true stories that foster goodwill and unite audiences in their higher purpose.”