Gera Developments unveil new brand campaign

17 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Gera Developments, the Pune-based real estate major, has unveiled a brand campaign #WeOutdo4U in its 50th year of successful operations.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Rohit Gera, MD, Gera Developments, said: “#WeOutdo4U campaign stems from Gera Developments’ unwavering focus on innovating and improving real estate to meet shifting lifestyle dynamics while upholding the premium living experience since the last 50 years. #WeOutdo4U is not just a campaign but a guiding belief keeping customer first in mind. It’s an opportune time to launch this campaign in our 50th year of being in business as we have evolved over the years and would like to recognise and reward this significant partnership with our customers. While many are focusing on customer relationship and growth, they fail to recognise the importance of customer experience, keeping up with the transforming lifestyle expectations and integrated amenities.”