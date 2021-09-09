Anil Kapoor Award For Excellence In Partnership @FCB

09 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

On the birth anniversary of its former chairman, Anil Kapoor, FCB Group India has instituted the The Anil Kapoor Award For Excellence In Partnership. Having recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, this will be an internal award to recognise talent that embraced the one value that Anil Kapoor held very dear – Partnership. Here’s a link to a tribute film.

Said Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India: “Anil believed that strong brands were built on the foundation of strong partnerships. These were not just client-agency partnerships but partnerships that spanned the entire brand ecosystem. Internal agency partnerships, network partnerships, client partnerships, brand-consumer partnerships. Today, on his birthday, I am proud to honour his memory and keep his flag flying high with the institution of this award.”

Added Shashi Sinha, CEO – IPG Mediabrands, who worked closely with Kapoor for nearly three decades and was a key member of his leadership team: “Anil never tired of emphasizing the importance of partnership. For him partnership was not unidimensional. It all starts with talent. To provide long term partnerships to clients’, we needed to have long term partnerships with our people. Only then would we fuel a virtuous cycle of existence. And this Award truly embodies that philosophy”.