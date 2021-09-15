Evolve Digitas wins mandate for Grand Slam Fitness

Evolve Digitas has won the Social Media and PR mandate for Grand Slam Fitness (GSF), a fitness equipment company. The account will be managed by agency’s NCR Office and the mandate includes overall planning, social media, brand building, awareness campaign, PR activities, product launches, events and other outreach activities

The company will also be in charge of developing effective digital engagement strategies to amplify the GSF’s online and social presence.

Commenting on this association, Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness said: “We are delighted to have Evolve Digitas on board and hoping that Evolve Digitas will help us to connect more with the digitally inclined. We were impressed with the comprehensive approach by Evolve Digitas and feel that this association would be a good fit. We are delighted to choose them as our public relations and digital partner”.

Speaking on the win, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas added: “We expect to meet and exceed the mandate entrusted to us by Grand Slam Fitness and strive to make brands valuable to the world. One of our biggest strength is making health & fitness brands more robust and will also help to upscale its business with data and analytics-driven approach”