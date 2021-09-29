Equations forges alliance with Overheard

Equations PR & Media has announced its strategic partnership with Overheard Communications, an independent digital marketing agency. As part of this collaboration, Equations PR has bagged the digital capabilities of R&R International, a Thailand- based company into men’s apparel wear.

Commenting on the alliance, Priyanka Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Equations PR & Media said: “Our collaboration with Overhead Communications will offer clients maximum ROI and help us deliver bespoke digital communication strategies as per their needs. With a common objective of turning around problem statements and implementing solutions that work, this strategic partnership brings forth the ability to create and optimize campaigns with a 360-degree approach that provides first-class results to our clients. Our joint efforts will enable us to offer a wide array of services while putting digital at the core of everything that we do. Lastly, we are excited to engage and work closely with the young and dynamic team thereby extending our capabilities in different domains.’’

Added Ankita Petiwale, Founder, Overheard Communications: “We are happy to announce our collaboration with a young and dynamic company like Equations PR& Media. Our association provides us the chance to offer Public Relation Services to our esteemed clients. Their in-depth expertise and understanding of communications will enable us to provide more visibility and impact for our clients, and this collaboration is particularly complementary to the services we provide.”