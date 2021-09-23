DentsuMB wins creative mandate for TVS Raider

By Our Staff

DentsuMB, the integrated creative agency from Dentsu India, has bagged the mainline advertising mandate for the newly launched, TVS Raider. As per the mandate, the agency will handle the strategic planning and creative duties for TVS Raider in India.

Commenting on the win, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said: “The TVS Raider is targeted at Gen Z. With dentsuMB as our creative agency, we have built signature brands like the TVS NTORQ 125 (Sporty Scooter) and TVS IQUBE (Electric). We look forward to delivering a compelling brand experience for TVS Raider in line with its outstanding product offering.”

Added Samrat Chengapa, Executive Vice President, DentsuMB: “We’re absolutely delighted with this latest win, and look forward to creating some great work, which is worthy of the trust TVS Motor has placed on us.”