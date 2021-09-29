Dentsu Webchutney bags creative mandate for Blackberrys menswear

29 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu Webchutney has won the creative and media duties for the menswear brand, Blackberrys.

Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said: “Blackberrys is an iconic Indian brand that has been innovating in menswear for decades. A true homegrown giant in premium fashion. We want to bring the best of Dentsu Webchutney’s unique brand of creativity while also staying true to the brand Blackberrys’ legacy and ethos.”

Added Nitin Mohan, Director, Mohan Clothing Company (MCCPL): “Blackberrys Menswear focuses on innovation, precision and a keen eye to detail. Our apparel leans heavily on being fashion forward and tailoring our clothes to the needs of our audiences.”