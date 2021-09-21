Dentsu promotes Rahul Vengalil to Managing Partner, Isobar

21 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Isobar, the creative experience agency from Dentsu India, has promoted Rahul Vengalil to the role of Managing Partner. Vengalil will report into Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group and will be responsible for building the business with creative and experience as the key focus for future growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Dingra said: “The solutions we offer are led by talents who possess extraordinary skillsets. Rahul is one of our finest resources with key domain expertise and with the thrill to set up new standards each time. His strategic-led, client-centric approach is in sync with our offerings. We are certain that he will accelerate Isobar’s growth trajectory for India.”

Commenting on his elevation, Vengalil added: “I am extremely excited to begin this fresh chapter at Isobar India. My experience with Isobar has transformed my journey; and now is the time to set up new benchmarks. We have an awesome team of innovative and creative folks who are aligned with Isobar’s global vision of transforming into the most creative experience agency, worldwide. With our ‘Invent Make Change’ agenda, we are committed to being instrumental in creating an experience economy within India.”