Dentsu International launches first global ‘Rise Up’ Challenge

24 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu International has announced the launch of its first global ‘Rise Up’ Challenge to upskill 10,000 young people in digital media and creative communications and showcase its best campaign ideas to inspire consumers to drastically reduce their food waste.

Said Anna Lungley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dentsu international: “Food waste is not just a matter of what gets left on plates – the world is squandering natural resources, harming biodiversity and increasing emissions simply by throwing away too much of the food we produce. The Rise Up Challenge is a rallying cry to a generation of young people who want to make a difference in this world. Through The Code we can give them the tools and techniques to not only campaign for sustainable behaviour change but also build the work ready skills they need for the future.”

Added Phil Adrien, CEO, Creative, Dentsu Asia Pacific and Co-chair of Dentsu diversity board APAC,: “I am incredibly proud that the module for Rise Up – produced in Singapore by our creative team, is now rolled out worldwide. This is our first unifying global theme on building a sustainable world, by looking at how brands can reduce consumer food waste. Riding on our commitment to using ‘digital for good’ and furthering a fair and open society, The Code also opens the doors of our industry to future talent. It empowers young people from underprivileged backgrounds with creative communications experience and offers the opportunity to work with some of our biggest clients.”