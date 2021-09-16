Sahil Shah is now Managing Partner @ WatConsult

16 Sep,2021

By Our Staff

WatConsult, the digital agency from the Isobar India group, has elevated Sahil Shah, erstwhile Chief Business Officer (CBO), to the role of Managing Partner.

In his new role, Shah will continue to report into Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, and will spearhead the agency operations. He will also be responsible for bringing in new business for the agency.

Speaking on his new role, Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WatConsult said: “After spending a decade and more in building this agency, my heart fills with pride as I watch it grow stronger each day. The digital landscape has certainly evolved and the teams at WatConsult have kept pace with this change by delivering some path-breaking campaigns. As we move towards our next phase of growth as a network, my team and I look forward to taking on this new journey with power and gusto.”

Commenting on Shah’s elevation, Dingra said, “Sahil is one of our strongest assets. His expertise in managing clients and the team is commendable. A great team leader, Sahil, along with the talented workforce at WATConsult, will continue to bring in new creativity to ensure persistent growth of clients. Together, and as a network, we are ready to explore a new pathway to our future.”