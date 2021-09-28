Debopriyo Bhattacherjee joins Havas Creative

Havas Creative Group India has announced the appointment of Debopriyo (Debo) Bhattacherjee as EVP & Planning Head – North, effective immediately. In his new role, Bhattacherjee will be responsible for providing strategic guidance to Havas Creative with a special focus on all brands of Reckitt and a portfolio of brands from the Dabur stable. He will also be spearheading clients like Suzuki, Norton, Fortis, William Grants and ITC

Said Manas Lahiri, President – Havas Creative Group India: “Havas Gurgaon has had an amazing momentum in the last few years. And we now have some fantastic brands that require a senior strategic professional with multi-industry experience. Debo has both the experience and knowledge of handling brands across a wide range of categories. He has been part of the Havas network earlier and understands the culture of Integration that Havas offers to its clients. His unique perspectives and ideas will undoubtedly increase our abilities to produce interesting work for our client portfolio.”

Commenting on the appointment, Neeraj Bassi, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Group India, added: “I am delighted to welcome Debo onboard. He brings a lot of value to the team because of his passion for understanding customer concerns and finding creative solutions to business problems. I’m confident that his strategic planning skills will help us continue to achieve our goal of making brands more meaningful.”