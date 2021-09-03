Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you advise a media company to invest in radio to complete its presence in all media?

Q. If a media company wants to invest in radio to complete its presence in all media, what would you advise? Of course, it’s a hot domain to be in? Or, if you have extra money, why don’t you give it to me?

A. In the unfolded media and entertainment space, any uni-format-led investment decision is fraught with risk. The media business needs to be based on how a particular media consumed by its users in a format-neutral way. Hence it needs to encompass text, audio, video and experiential spaces. While the dominant pattern of calibration needs to be horizontal, the execution can be vertical. Any format skewed decision can stymie monetisation prospect for business sustainability.