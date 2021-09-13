Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s your view on Viacom18’s big bang entry into sports with FIFA 2022?

13 Sep,2021

We start the week with a development of the previous week. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das what he felt on the issue for the September 13 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. What’s your view on Viacom18’s big bang entry into sports with FIFA 2022. Sports broadcasting is such a rights-oriented game…

A. it makes enormous business sense. Viacom 18 has started building a robust sports portfolio specially with the rights of FIFA World Cup 2022 and other media rights of Serie A, La Liga ATP masters, Abu Dhabi T10 cricket etc. Sports can have huge audience stickiness in a country of huge young population. Enlargement of footprint in sports would also cross-pollinate other categories of entertainment channels of the group. So net-net: purrrfect decision.