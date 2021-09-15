Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s your view on Sajan Raj Kurup buying MW, publishers of niche magazines Man’s World & Rolling Stone India?

14 Sep,2021

We asked the question not as a tease, but on a serious note. For, in a world where English magazine media has been steadily going down under, the acquisition of MW was indeed a surprise. Here’s what Dr Bhaskar Das feels on the issue in the September 14 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. What’s your view on Sajan Raj Kurup buying the MW, publishers of Man’s World and Rolling Stone India, two very niche magazines?

A. The strategic intent of an organisation is often not visible to an outsider as one gets trapped into a myopia of core competence. I am sure Mr Kurup has his growth strategy in mind. And it’s quite possible that he has not just acquired two titles for an entry into media space. Rather I feel he has acquired two significant market access points in text, audio, video and experiential routes (in a format-neutral way). Both the access points have significant monetisation prospect. And for a creative boutique powerhouse like Mr Kurup’s, I feel it would also embellish his core business and enhance the overall competence of the organisation.